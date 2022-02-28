Brokers Set Expectations for VICI Properties Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for VICI Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VICI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in VICI Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 13.2% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,602,000 after acquiring an additional 314,007 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $2,389,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 87.5% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

