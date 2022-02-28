Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Brunswick worth $12,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Brunswick by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Brunswick by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.21.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $93.57 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

