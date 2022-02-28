BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 64,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 813,913 shares.The stock last traded at $6.16 and had previously closed at $6.09.

BTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $940.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.37.

In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 34,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $235,200.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 65,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BTRS by 82.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,998 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BTRS by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,413,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866,172 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BTRS by 3.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,138,000 after purchasing an additional 269,634 shares in the last quarter. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the fourth quarter worth about $57,976,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BTRS by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 750,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

