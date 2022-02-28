Bunicorn (BUNI) Trading 3.5% Higher This Week

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $481,227.53 and approximately $93,309.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00043793 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,918.10 or 0.06754136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,169.92 or 0.99919758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00046481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00050119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

