Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) EVP Hart Angela E. Major Acquires 1,000 Shares

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) EVP Hart Angela E. Major bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:BY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.27. 136,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,924. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $80.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BY. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 233.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,569,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after purchasing an additional 231,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 274.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 159,377 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

