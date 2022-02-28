ByteNext Price Reaches $0.0377 on Exchanges (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $650,483.63 and approximately $33,702.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.91 or 0.06871998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,057.24 or 0.99900066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00046040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00053089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003123 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

