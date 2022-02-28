C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stake Lowered by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $96.79 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.96.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.