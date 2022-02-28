Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CABA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of CABA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,759. The company has a market cap of $61.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38. Cabaletta Bio has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 173,709 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,383,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

