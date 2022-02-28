Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2,100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,041.86.

CABO opened at $1,440.36 on Monday. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,375.63 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,587.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,765.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One will post 53.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

