Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Cactus stock traded up $1.58 on Monday, reaching $50.66. 495,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.94 and a beta of 2.34. Cactus has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $51.51.

Get Cactus alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cactus by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

About Cactus (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.