Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Raised to $109.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $99.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.70% from the company’s current price.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $84.69 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.82.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

