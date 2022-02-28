Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 221 to GBX 227. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cairn Energy traded as high as GBX 221.51 ($3.01) and last traded at GBX 216.80 ($2.95), with a volume of 1472234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215.40 ($2.93).

CNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 225 ($3.06) to GBX 180 ($2.45) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($3.06) to GBX 180 ($2.45) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. decreased their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.33) to GBX 220 ($2.99) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 235 ($3.20) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 205 ($2.79) to GBX 220 ($2.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 215.29 ($2.93).

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 198.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 189.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.