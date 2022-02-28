California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $5,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $2,178,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,249 shares of company stock worth $30,905,875 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,955,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of California Resources by 36.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 211,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 56,244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of California Resources by 356.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 474,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,438,000 after purchasing an additional 370,300 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRC traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 886,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.92. California Resources has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.36 million. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that California Resources will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.27%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

