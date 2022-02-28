California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,050 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in News were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in News by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,906,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,279,000 after acquiring an additional 860,461 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in News by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 461,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 293,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in News by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,301,000 after acquiring an additional 208,968 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in News by 345.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 254,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 197,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in News by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,483,000 after acquiring an additional 169,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

In other News news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $21,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

News stock opened at $22.34 on Monday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

