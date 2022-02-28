California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,378 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Energizer worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $34.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.36. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $51.38.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENR. Barclays dropped their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

