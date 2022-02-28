California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of First BanCorp. worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,003,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,335 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,777,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,001 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,802,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 404.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,061 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FBP opened at $14.14 on Monday. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

About First BanCorp. (Get Rating)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.