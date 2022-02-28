California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,971 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of California Resources worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in California Resources by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 134,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 19,182 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in California Resources by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 153,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 64,311 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in California Resources by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 35,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in California Resources by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 93,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

CRC stock opened at $40.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.08.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.27%.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $4,373,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $5,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 711,249 shares of company stock worth $30,905,875.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

