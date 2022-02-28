California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Evolent Health worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Evolent Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,813,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,220,000 after buying an additional 45,567 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Evolent Health by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,125,000 after buying an additional 175,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Evolent Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,537,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,478,000 after buying an additional 83,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,813,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 997,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,064,000 after purchasing an additional 152,135 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVH shares. increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $39,004.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,971 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $25.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

