California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,672 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,632,000 after buying an additional 199,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,223,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,851,000 after buying an additional 130,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,993,949 shares of company stock worth $122,299,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWK opened at $23.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

