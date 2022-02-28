California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.57 Million Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,983,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,570,000 after acquiring an additional 237,469 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 328,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 256,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 539,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,731,000 after purchasing an additional 155,696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $30.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.92. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

