California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Kennametal worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,963 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after acquiring an additional 705,078 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,671,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,462,000 after purchasing an additional 543,119 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,570,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,989,000 after purchasing an additional 394,243 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 340,147 shares during the period.

Get Kennametal alerts:

KMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.00. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

About Kennametal (Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.