California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Amkor Technology worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 76.1% in the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 18.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 61,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $122,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,400. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

