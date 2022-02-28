California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Masonite International worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 19.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 10.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $92.13 on Monday. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $85.17 and a one year high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.14.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.25.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

