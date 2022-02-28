California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,684 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of American Equity Investment Life worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEL. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,365 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 620,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 307,661 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 263,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 210,693 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 519,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 202,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $1,582,836 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AEL opened at $38.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

