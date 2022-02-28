California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,833 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Cannae worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNNE. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Cannae by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cannae by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cannae by 3,249.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cannae stock opened at $26.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cannae in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

