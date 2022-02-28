California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,001 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Vroom worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Vroom by 62,850.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vroom by 23.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $6.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $848.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.71. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

