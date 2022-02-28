California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Kontoor Brands worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 47.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,270,000 after buying an additional 150,620 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 162.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after buying an additional 437,384 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,312,000 after buying an additional 41,604 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $49.68 on Monday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KTB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

