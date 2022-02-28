Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $18.50

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.50, but opened at $19.79. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CALT. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

The company has a market cap of $521.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.5% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

