Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $18.50

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.50, but opened at $19.79. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CALT. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.
The company has a market cap of $521.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALT)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.
