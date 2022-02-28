Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires 213 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,723 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $29,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,625 shares of company stock valued at $21,518,081 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $11.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $580.97. 23,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,943. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.97. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

