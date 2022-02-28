Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires 94,114 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,068 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,114 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,007,782. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RF. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

