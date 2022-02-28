Cambridge Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $43,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens increased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.83. 14,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,292,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.93 and its 200 day moving average is $171.73. The firm has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a 1 year low of $135.13 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.22%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

