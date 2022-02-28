Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,244 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.33. The stock had a trading volume of 34,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665,833. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.31 and its 200 day moving average is $127.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,653 shares of company stock valued at $9,463,946. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

