Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,190 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 5.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 55.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 702,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,449,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in First Republic Bank by 441.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after buying an additional 41,798 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,971. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.57.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

