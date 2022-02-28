Cambridge Trust Co. Has $13.75 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,788 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $13,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Capital World Investors raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,607 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,180 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,265,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after buying an additional 552,812 shares in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($70.72) to GBX 5,100 ($69.36) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($69.36) to GBX 4,850 ($65.96) in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,723.40.

RIO stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,738,137. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 10.2%.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

