Cambridge Trust Co. Has $15.88 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after purchasing an additional 715,941 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,828,000 after acquiring an additional 574,056 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $98,158,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after acquiring an additional 360,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 150.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 395,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,967,000 after acquiring an additional 237,786 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $264.16. 27,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,518. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.70. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $240.46 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

