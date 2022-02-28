Cambridge Trust Co. Has $55.15 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $55,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.72. 355,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,779,480. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $357.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

