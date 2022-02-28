Cambridge Trust Co. Has $8.21 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

WEC stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.57. 5,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,837. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.76.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.95%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

