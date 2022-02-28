Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,467 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth $2,109,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Chevron by 728.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 456,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,766,000 after acquiring an additional 401,025 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $140.85. The stock had a trading volume of 137,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,342,519. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $140.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $271.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $2,999,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,365 shares of company stock worth $87,600,457 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

