Cambridge Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,727 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $518.05. 10,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,431. The firm has a market cap of $229.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.42. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.