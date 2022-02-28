Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. owned approximately 2.40% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $14,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,095. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.20 and a 200-day moving average of $89.24. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $76.22 and a twelve month high of $97.57. The stock has a market cap of $621.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CATC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

