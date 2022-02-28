Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 330 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after buying an additional 164,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadcom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Broadcom by 7.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $792,221,000 after buying an additional 117,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,498,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,792,000 after buying an additional 54,391 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.83 on Monday, reaching $585.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,100. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $239.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $604.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.