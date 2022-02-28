Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 387 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $343.88. 1,100,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,466,112. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $368.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.92. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

