Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 503 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,697. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $194.11 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.