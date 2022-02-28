Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 704 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Watsco worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Watsco by 20.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 38.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.42. The company had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.13 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.50 and its 200-day moving average is $287.23.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.86.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

