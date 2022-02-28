Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer James Barry Cairns Sells 3,303 Shares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total transaction of C$522,001.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$321,766.39.
CNR stock traded down C$1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$157.24. 1,319,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,485. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$168.66. The stock has a market cap of C$110.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$155.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$153.51.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.733 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.70%.
About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
