Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer James Barry Cairns Sells 3,303 Shares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total transaction of C$522,001.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$321,766.39.

CNR stock traded down C$1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$157.24. 1,319,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,485. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$168.66. The stock has a market cap of C$110.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$155.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$153.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.733 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$177.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$168.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$153.86.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

