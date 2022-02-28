Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at Raymond James

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Canadian Western Bank stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.97. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages and investment products.

