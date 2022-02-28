Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.73

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$25.73 and last traded at C$25.90, with a volume of 2400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.20.
The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.84.
Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (TSE:CWB.PD)
