Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV Sells 22,796 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV lowered its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,796 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 31.8% of Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV owned about 0.79% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $41,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,303,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,812,000 after purchasing an additional 378,114 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHM stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $48.14. 3,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,714. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $49.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

