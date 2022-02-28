Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.53% of Capstar Financial worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 62,658 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,040,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 42,042 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 114.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 41,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 29,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $474.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

