Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 427 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 419,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,348,000 after acquiring an additional 56,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,761,000 after acquiring an additional 110,305 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,118,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,781,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,802,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $522.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $546.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $608.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $460.36 and a 1 year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

